Police searching for suspect in Cambria Township Uni-Mart robbery

Feb. 14—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Cambria Township police are searching for a man who they say used a handgun to rob a convenience store in the township early Sunday.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage, police said in sharing a still image.

The man entered the Uni-Mart store at 542 S. Center Ave. shortly before 5 a.m., wearing a white hooded jacket with gray sleeves, and was able to flee the scene with an undetermined amount of cash, Cambria Township police Sgt. Walter Maul said.

The armed robber is believed to be a lanky white man in his early 20s — and the hooded jacket he was wearing had a gray stripe across the top of the hood, Maul said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information that might assist police in finding the suspect is asked to call the department at 814-472-4060 or message police privately through Cambria Township Police Department's Facebook page.