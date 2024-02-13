Police searching for suspect connected to deadly shooting outside Zaxby’s in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Police are asking for your help to find the suspect involved in the murder of a 24-year-old man outside of a Zaxby’s.

It happened on Panola Road near Covington Highway.

On Feb. 6, police said the suspect, shown in the photo, and the victim, Kenyon Jones, got into an argument.

That’s when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Jones several times.

Police said the suspect then started physically assaulting Jones before running away from the scene.

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 911 or call DKPD Detective Byers at 770-724-7850.

