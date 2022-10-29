Police searching for suspect connected to deadly shooting near Ponce City Market

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person they believe is connected to a shooting on Thursday that left one man dead.

On Thursday, around 9 p.m., officers responded to 657 Boulevard near Wendy’s after getting reports of a person shot. The address is just a few blocks away from Ponce City Market.

Authorities said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for a suspect who was seen in surveillance videos wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and Nike sneakers.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the suspect is eligible for a $2,000.

The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous

