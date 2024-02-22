Police searching for suspect connected to theft at a BBQ establishment out of Carroll County

The Villa Rica Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect.

Police are warning people to be on the lookout for a theft suspect and they provided photos.

Police said the unidentified man is a person of interest in a theft at Evan’s Barbeque Company on Feb. 13 around 7 p.m.

Images from police show the suspect with items in their hands.

Police said anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective Kovacevic at 678-920-6488 or email at akovacevic@villarica.gov.

