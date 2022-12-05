Police searching for suspect in connection with stabbing at Curry College

Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a stabbing at Curry College early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a call a little after 3 a.m. Sunday morning for reports of a stabbing in the South Campus Residence Hall at Curry College.

Initial investigation shows that there had been a ‘party’ with over 20 people in one of the dorms police say.

The party ended sometime after 2 a.m. and a physical and verbal altercation took place between multiple individuals, prompting one male to stab another male in the arm.

The victim was transported by Fallon Ambulance to the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.

The suspect has yet to be located by police.

The Milton Police Detectives Bureau is working with Curry College Public Safety to identify the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

