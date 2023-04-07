Police searching for suspect after convenience store robbed in Indiana
Indiana Borough police are investigating after an armed robbery at a convenience store on Thursday.
According to a news release, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Philadelphia Street for the robbery.
Police said an employee reported that a person entered the business, walked behind the counter and demanded cash while displaying what appeared to be a knife.
Money was taken and the suspect left the store.
The suspect is described as a 6 feet tall white male who was wearing a green winter hat, black coat and a dark colored cloth covering the lower part of his face.
The suspect approached the store from the east and left the store headed west onto Philadelphia Street.
No injuries were reported in the robbery.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Indiana Borough police at 724-349-2121.
