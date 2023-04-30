Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Salisbury

One person is dead after a hit-and-run in Salisbury, according to police.

It happened along the 500 block of Faith Road sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Victor Gobin.

Police said an investigation revealed that the driver of a 2017 white BMW sedan left the scene after hitting Gobin. The car is missing the right-side door trim that goes over both doors and the passenger-side mirror cover.

If you have any information about the hit-and-run, you are asked to call Officer Hunter Shue at 704-640-8166.

