Police searching for suspect who entered unlocked vehicles in Wickliffe, Willowick

Jan. 14—The Wickliffe Police Department is asking residents for assistance in locating a suspect who broke into numerous unlocked vehicles in the early morning hours of Jan. 14.

According to a post on the Wickliffe Police Department Facebook page, on Jan. 14 between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., an individual driving a stolen Subaru Outback entered numerous unlocked vehicles on the north end of Wickliffe as well as in Willowick.

Police are asking anyone who has a camera in that area to review their recordings to see if they have any additional footage that may help the investigation.

According to the post, the suspect was wearing what looks to be gray sweatpants and a gray hoodie with the hood up and a mask on along with white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 440-943-1234 or email the video/link to Det. Lt. Coolick at jcoolick@cityofwickliffe.com.