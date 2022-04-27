Police searching for suspect in execution-style killing outside Westwood Walmart

Cincinnati police investigate a homicide in the parking lot of a Walmart in the 2300 block of Ferguson Road, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in the Westwood neighborhood of Cincinnati.

A man has been indicted in the November killing of Jamontae Brown and officials say he's still on the run.

Josiah Hassell, 26, is wanted on murder charges in connection with Brown's death. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Hassell has not been apprehended and pleaded with the public to contact police if they know his whereabouts.

Deters said Brown was waiting for a ride outside the Westwood Walmart on Ferguson Road two days after Thanksgiving when he was shot.

Josiah Hassell

Video of the incident shows Brown standing on the sidewalk in front of the entry doors wearing a medical face mask. People pass by him coming and going from the store.

Two people approach him and begin talking to him. As Brown is speaking with them, the gunman walks up behind Brown, points a gun directly at the back of his head and fires.

The shooting took place just after 3 p.m. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deters said Brown was killed due to a "squabble over a small sum of money."

The prosecutor said the Hassell was driven to the scene, but he would not comment if the driver or the people who were speaking with Brown were involved in the offense or if they could face charges.

“This man was executed, in broad daylight, in a crowded parking lot. In all my years as a prosecutor, it is hard to think of another case as brazen as this," Deters said. "The type of person who can casually walk up behind an unsuspecting victim and put a bullet in

their head is someone who should never be on the streets again.

There were 94 homicides in 2021, which tied 2020 as the worst year on record for killings in the city of Cincinnati.

Deters said he is worried that Hassell is still dangerous. He asked anyone with information about his location to contact Cincinnati police at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Suspect wanted in execution-style killing outside Westwood Walmart