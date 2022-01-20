Fairfield Township Police are looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred Wednesday.

Police said the robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank on Princeton Road just before 4:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect did not show a weapon, but police say he fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said the suspect is 5-feet-5-inches, wearing all dark clothing, a mask, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police searching for suspect in Fairfield Township bank robbery