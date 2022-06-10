Police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run west of Highway 99 in Fresno

Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect believed to be responsible for striking and killing a man early Monday west of Highway 99 in Fresno.

Dale Black, 60, of Fresno was hit and killed at 1:40 a.m. by a vehicle on Belmont Avenue, west of Parkway Drive.

The driver fled the scene east on Belmont without helping the victim or calling police.

Police in an update to the incident Friday said detectives believe the suspect vehicle is similar to a 1998 to 2002 Ford Expedition with significant damage to the front grill, passenger side headlamp and the surrounding area.

The cover for the passenger side-view mirror is also missing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christopher Wyant at 559-621-5064 or can contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 and can remain anonymous.