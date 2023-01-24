Police searching for suspect in fatal Moxham shooting

Jan. 24—Johnstown police are searching for a suspect connected to a shooting in the Moxham section of the city on Monday that left one man dead.

"We're tracking down all leads," police Chief Richard Pritchard said at the scene.

Police responded to a shots-fired incident on the 600 block of Park Avenue around 2 p.m.

Upon arriving near St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church and Greater Johnstown's Park Avenue School, authorities discovered a deceased individual in a vehicle.

A suspect was reported fleeing toward Coleman Avenue and is described as a light-skinned Black male, possibly 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall, and wearing a black shirt, police said.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees arrived at the scene at 2:30 p.m. and reported that the victim was a male in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lees said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Pritchard added that a press conference will take place after the procedure.

Shortly after the incident, a stop-and-hold order was issued by Johnstown police to all departments in Cambria County for a red SUV occupied by two individuals who are suspected to be armed and dangerous.

However, 911 officials confirmed that order was lifted around 4:30 p.m.

Greater Johnstown and Ferndale Area school districts and Bishop McCort Catholic High School were under shelter-in-place precautions because of the police activity.

Both districts and Bishop McCort later dismissed students and staff.

Amy Arcurio, Greater Johnstown superintendent, said the junior high boys basketball game was postponed, as was the girls high school game.

All other activities in the district are continuing as planned.

Thomas Smith, McCort chief administrative officer and principal, said few students were in the school at the time and all after-school activities were canceled to be safe.

There were no changes to the events at Ferndale scheduled for Tuesday.

Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.