Police searching for suspect in fatal Puyallup shooting

Puyallup police are searching for a man suspected of shooting and killing a person on Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of East Stewart Street just before 5:30 p.m.

A significant police presence responded to the area and a K9 was deployed.

The suspect is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and was seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and possibly a mask, according to police.

He fled the area on foot following the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who lives or works in the area to check their security cameras for anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Anyone who believes they have video of the suspect is asked to contact the Puyallup Police Department tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.

This is a developing story.