Police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing in Atlanta
Atlanta police are searching for a man wanted for a fatal stabbing.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to 957 Metropolitan Pkwy SW on a call of a person stabbed. When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. Atlanta Fire and Rescue pronounced the man dead.
Police believe the victim may have been in an argument with the suspect prior to being stabbed.
TRENDING STORIES:
Governor signs bill into law allowing Georgians to carry guns without permits
Rapper T.I. sparks controversy after confrontation with Atlanta comedian on stage
Video shows dolphin attacking trainer during performance in Florida
Police have not identified the victim, and it is unclear whether the suspect knew the victim.
They are working to determine the motive surrounding the stabbing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: