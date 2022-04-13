Police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing in Atlanta

Atlanta police are searching for a man wanted for a fatal stabbing.

Around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to 957 Metropolitan Pkwy SW on a call of a person stabbed. When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. Atlanta Fire and Rescue pronounced the man dead.

Police believe the victim may have been in an argument with the suspect prior to being stabbed.

Police have not identified the victim, and it is unclear whether the suspect knew the victim.

They are working to determine the motive surrounding the stabbing.

