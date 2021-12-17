Police searching for suspect in gunfire reported near Eau Claire High

Lucas Daprile
·1 min read

Police are searching for a suspect after gunfire was reported Thursday in the parking lot of Eau Claire High School in Columbia.

Police responded at around 3 p.m. Thursday after a piece of equipment known as ShotSpotter detected gunfire in the area, according to a tweet from Columbia Police Department. ShotSpotter is a series of microphones installed throughout a city that pick up the sound of gunfire and report it to police.

The shots were fired around dismissal time, and nobody was injured, Richland 1 school district spokeswoman Karen York said in an email.

After the gunfire was reported, students were taken to a “safe zone,” police said. Police have identified a male student they believe was involved, and they are searching for both him and the weapon, according to a tweet from the department.

“CPD investigators and School Resource officers continue to make progress in the case,” Columbia Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said in an email.

