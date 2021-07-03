Police searching for suspect in Harlingen fatal shooting

Jul. 3—HARLINGEN — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a shooting that left one woman dead and two people, including a federal agent, injured Friday morning.

The shooting occurred about 10:42 a.m. in the parking lot of the Stripes store and gas station at 1800 West Tyler Ave. and the expressway frontage road, by the fuel pumps, police said.

Harlingen police have issued an arrest warrant for Eduardo Zamora, 27, who police described as "armed and dangerous."

As of press time, the suspect was not in custody, according Harlingen Police Department spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore.

"If anyone knows his current whereabouts, or if you see him in public, do NOT approach him. Contact the Harlingen Police Department," police said in a press release Friday night.

Police can be contacted at 956-425-TIPS (8477)

"There is currently a $10,000 reward being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person involved," the press release states.

