Police searching for suspect in Hawaii Kai carjacking

Jan. 20—Honolulu police are investigating an alleged carjacking in Hawaii Kai Thursday.

Police said a 30-year-old man reported a male took his Toyota Tacoma by force on Pepeekeo Street at about 6:50 a.m.

The victim sustained some abrasions in the carjacking.

Police have opened a second-degree robbery investigation.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds with a tan complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.