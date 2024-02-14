Police searching for suspect who hit CPD officer during a traffic stop
Chicago police are searching for the suspect who hit a CPD officer during a traffic stop late Tuesday night on the city's West Side. According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop on a silver Acura sedan in the 700 block of South Central Park Avenue, in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. When officers approached the vehicle, police say, the driver opened his door and put the vehicle in reverse, striking an officer and causing him to fall to the ground.