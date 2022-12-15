Police searching for suspect after home invasion, robbery in Greensburg

Police are searching for the suspect after a home invasion and robbery took place in Greensburg.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, the incident took place Tuesday night.

The Trib said Patrick Lee Rosenberry of Greensburg is accused of breaking into a home on Alwine Avenue, attacking a man inside and stealing a safe.

The stolen safe contained $2,500 in cash and $7,500 in silver coins and gold necklaces, the Trib said.

Rosenberry is now wanted on burglary, robbery, aggravated assault and terroristic threat charges.

The Trib said Rosenberry is accused of kicking the man inside the home and knocking out several of the man’s teeth.

He is also accused of threatening to shoot the man and hitting him in the head with a handgun.

Police said Rosenberry is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police at 724-834-3800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

