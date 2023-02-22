UPDATE: Police searching for suspect after Huber Heights bank robbery

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

Huber Heights police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery Wednesday morning.

Police were dispatched to a hold up alarm at KeyBank in the 5000 block of Chambersburg Road at 9:21 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the police department.

The suspect brandished a pistol at the time of the robbery, demanded cash from the tellers and fled on foot in an unknown direction, the spokesperson said. An unspecified amount of cash was taken by the suspect.

The suspect is described as a male in his 30′s to 40′s, wearing a black jacket, black shorts, white shoes and a blue surgical mask.

“Officers quickly established a perimeter, and a K9 responded to conduct a track, but because students were walking to the school nearby, the track was called off for safety reasons,” the spokesperson said.

The suspect is still at large at this time.

No injuries were reported by anyone in the bank.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

INITIAL REPORT:

Police are on scene of a reported robbery at a Huber Heights bank.

Huber Heights police dispatch confirmed police are responding to the KeyBank located in the 5000 block of Chambersburg Road.

Police are currently searching for the suspect.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.