Police searching for suspect involved in Center Township vehicle theft

Police in Center Township are searching for a man who they say stole a vehicle from a gas station after asking the victim for money.

Authorities say a tall thin man with long hair approached the victim at the Sunoco convenience store on Pleasant Drive on April 22. He allegedly asked the victim for money stating that he had just “got out of rehab.” After the victim declined the suspect left the store, entered the victim’s vehicle and drove off.

The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing and carrying a red backpack. Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who contacts the suspect is encouraged to contact local police.

TRENDING NOW:

Recall alert: Nearly 121,000 pounds of ground beef sold nationwide recalled amid E. coli concerns $5 million judgment: Family wins court case against country club 1 person flown to hospital after crash along I-79 in Butler County VIDEO: Family living in Plum house that exploded moved in less than two months ago DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts