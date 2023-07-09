Police searching for suspect involved in fatal shooting in Beverly Grove neighborhood

A man was killed and two people were injured in a shooting early Sunday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene near the intersection of 3rd Street and Orlando Avenue about 3:50 a.m., said Officer Norma Vargas of the Los Angeles Police Department. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were transported to the hospital while stable, she said.

No arrests have been made and no motive was given for the shooting. Police said it is unclear if the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD’s West Bureau homicide detectives at (213) 382-9470.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.