Police searching for suspect involved in a sexual assault in Boston’s Back Bay

Boston police are turning to the public for help in identifying the suspect involved in a sexual assault in Boston’s Back Bay.

According to police, the sexual assault occurred at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Beacon Street and Public Alley 908.

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern male, between the height of 5′8′' – 5′10″, with a medium to heavy build, dark curly hair, and facial hair, police said.

He was reportedly wearing a navy-blue shirt with a tie-dye design and black baggy sweatpants with two white stripes.

The suspect reportedly spoke English with an accent and also spoke in another language, police said.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of those who wish to help this investigation anonymously. If you are a victim of a sexual assault that has or has not been reported to the police and would feel more comfortable seeking confidential advice from a non-law enforcement agency, the Boston Police Department encourages you to call the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) at 1 (800) 841-8371. BARCC provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to survivors in the greater Boston area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW