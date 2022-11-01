Police searching for suspect in Kalihi armed robbery

Nov. 1—Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a gas station in Kalihi Sunday.

Police said a male suspect entered the Hele gas station on the corner of North Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street at about 5 :45 a.m.

He brandished a knife at a cashier and demanded money from the cash register, police added.

The employee handed the suspect cash from the register and fled the gas station on foot. No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

The suspect is described to be in his 20s and was wearing a gray hoodie and gray pants at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.