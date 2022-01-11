Police searching for suspect in Kalihi attempted murder case
Jan. 11—Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a woman sustained minor injuries in an alleged shooting in Kalihi Saturday.
The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of North Nimitz Highway just before 5 :50 p.m.
Police said a male fired three rounds from a handgun toward a vehicle. One of the rounds hit a woman who sustained minor injuries.
Police said both vehicles fled the scene as the suspect in a silver sedan chased the victim's vehicle.
There are no arrests as of this morning.