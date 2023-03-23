Police searching for suspect who killed a man outside of popular Atlanta tavern

Atlanta Police are asking for your help in an ongoing investigation out of northeast Atlanta.

On October 27, 2022, officers responded to 602 North Highland Avenue, which is the address of Manuel’s Tavern, about a person shot.

The victim pictured, Dean Phillips, was shot in the chest after confronting the suspect who was seen breaking into cars at the establishment.

Phillips died on the scene. Now, police need your help locating the suspect.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta said the current reward for information on his murder is set at $5,000.

If anyone has knowledge of the shooting or the suspects involved, police ask that you submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or text CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

