Police searching for suspect in Lawrence County shooting that killed woman, injured her husband

Charges have been filed in a Lawrence County shooting last month that killed a woman and badly injured her husband.

Yohance Mercer-Huffman, 28, is facing charges in connection to the shooting that happened in the River Road area of Perry Township on Sept. 30.

Troopers were initially called to the area around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that had crashed over a hillside. When they reached the car they found Julie Anne Wegmiller, 39, dead.

Her husband, Edwin Wegmiller was found shot outside the car. He was flown to a hospital in Cranberry Township.

Mercer-Huffman is facing a list of charges in connection to the shooting, including criminal homicide and criminal attempted homicide.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle at 724-598-2211.

