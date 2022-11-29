Police searching for suspect after man reportedly attempted to kidnap 9-year-old boy

Police are searching for a suspect after a 9-year-old boy reported an attempted kidnapping in Port Huron Township.

St. Clair County Sheriff deputies were called to the Brookstone Place Apartments, located off Michigan Road, on Friday. The boy said he was playing outside with his friends and began heading home about 6 p.m. when a white man driving a white utility van pulled up, got out and offered him candy.

The suspect then attempted to grab the boy. When the boy ran, the man chased him for a little bit and then returned to the van and left, the sheriff department said.

The boy described the suspect as a man in his 40s, about 6-feet-tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, a big nose and a deep voice. He was wearing a black ski mask that left his face visible with his hair hanging out, the sheriff department said.

The suspect was also wearing a black shiny shirt with a pocket on the front and black silky pants with no pockets. The white van had no distinct markings, the department said.

Public Information Officer Erika Hrynyk said no surveillance footage was available, and the description of the suspect was created from the details the boy gave.

Anyone in the area of Brookstone Place Apartments at the time with information on the incident should call Detective Larry Fajardo at (810) 987-1726.

The sheriff department urges parents to talk to their kids about safety and what they should do if a stranger approaches them.

Hrynyk shared several safety tips parents can share with their children:

Create a list of trusted adults for kids (parents, grandparents, babysitter, etc.)

Review who your child can turn to for help (police, firefighters, teachers, coaches, etc.)

Always walk with a buddy.

Yell and scream as loud as possible if a stranger is doing something inappropriate.

Do not ever get into a vehicle of someone that is not a trusted adult.

Know where you are at all times.

Know how to call 911. Be sure your child knows their home address and a parent’s phone number.

If you believe your child is mature enough, practice. Give them potential scenarios and discuss how they could or should respond. Practice will give your children confidence to respond to these situations appropriately.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Police searching for suspect after attempted kidnapping reported