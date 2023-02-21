Police searching for suspect after man robbed at gunpoint in Seattle’s Central District

Police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint in the Atlantic neighborhood of Seattle’s Central District on Sunday evening.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of 23rd Avenue South and South Plum Street, where they spoke with a man who said a “suspicious-looking” man walked past his car.

After the 42-year-old victim left his car, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim’s face and demanded he hand over his wallet. The victim refused, prompting the suspect to fire off a single round.

The victim then gave the suspect his wallet, and the suspect left, heading westbound on South Plum Street towards Rainier Avenue South.

The suspect was described to police as 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a gray flannel, gray hoodie, dark jeans and a black ski mask over his face.

Police were unable to locate the suspect at the time of the incident.

SPD robbery detectives will continue to investigate this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.