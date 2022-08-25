Police searching for suspect after man robbed at knifepoint in broad daylight on Peabody bike path

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in broad daylight on a bike path in Peabody on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery on a bike path in the area of Russell Street around 12 p.m. found an injured man who had been robbed of his wedding band and cash, according to the Peabody Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Police say the suspect was armed with a knife when he targeted the victim.

There were no additional details available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

