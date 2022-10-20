Police searching for suspect after man shot, killed in Central District

Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting in Seattle’s Judkins Park neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South at about 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

911 callers reported seeing a man who had been shot and a possible gunman fleeing the scene.

Arriving officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and began providing first aid to the victim until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived at the scene.

The victim was transported in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

Homicide detectives have yet to determine what led up to the shooting, but they are reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses, according to Detective Patrick Michaud with the Seattle Police Department.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the SPD tip line at 206-233-5000.