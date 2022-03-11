Police searching for suspect after man shot at in Port Huron Friday morning

A man was not injured after he was shot at in Port Huron Friday morning.

Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired at a man in Port Huron early Friday morning.

A 53-year-old Port Huron man was walking on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of Division Street at about 4 a.m. when an unknown man fired shots at him, Port Huron Police Sgt. Ryan Sheedy.

The victim was not struck by any bullets and was uninjured, Sheedy said. The suspect then fled on foot.

The Port Huron Major Crimes Unit, Criminal Investigative Division and road patrol are investigating the incident, Sheedy said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984-8415 or the Port Huron Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (810) 984-5383.

Anonymous tips can be received through the CAPTURE Hotline at (810) 987-6688, emailed through www.porthuronpolice.org, or texted by downloading the Port Huron PD app on apple or android devices. Anonymous texts can also be received by texting the keyword CAPTURE and their message/tip to 847411.

