Police searching for suspect after man shot in Mankato

Sep. 6—MANKATO — A man sustained gunshot wounds Wednesday in east Mankato, with police working to identify the suspected shooter.

The shooting occurred at 10:28 a.m. on the 300 block of Louva Lane, which is in the Eastwood Manor Mobile Home Park.

The male victim received treatment for non-life threatening injuries at Mankato's hospital, said Dan Schisel, Mankato's associate director of public safety resources.

"We do believe it to be an isolated situation," he said.

As of Wednesday evening, the city hadn't announced an arrest in the case or released information on the suspect.

Police notified nearby schools, Mankato East High School, Kennedy Elementary and Prairie Winds Middle School, about the incident.

The schools were placed in "secure" status as a precaution, the district said. The secure action is called when there is a threat or hazard outside of the school building. Students and staff are brought into the building and all exterior doors are locked, and classes are able to continue uninterrupted inside the building.

The status lasted until 12:55 p.m. due to lunch at East and was lifted at 11:47 for Kennedy and Prairie Winds. All school operations returned to normal by Wednesday afternoon.

