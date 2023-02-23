Police searching for suspect after man stabbed in Redmond

Redmond police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a man on Wednesday evening.

At about 5:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported assault with a weapon at the corner of 156th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 28th Street, near several Microsoft buildings.

According to the Redmond Police Department, witnesses saw the suspect walking up to a man, then stabbing him from behind.

The victim was able to tell police that he did not know the man who attacked him.

The suspect is described as a white man in his twenties or thirties who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with dark hair and a medium build. He was wearing a burgundy hoodie and dark pants.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Police are on the scene and attempting to locate the suspect as of 11 p.m. Wednesday. A SWAT team is at a building located a few blocks from where the stabbing occurred and is attempting to contact the suspect, who they believe has barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.