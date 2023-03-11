Police searching for suspect after man stabbed in Capitol Hill

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Friday evening.

Just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of East Pike Street, where they found the victim, a 41-year-old man who had been stabbed in the stomach.

Police provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene.

According to the Seattle Police Department, a suspect got into an argument with the victim. The argument escalated until the suspect stabbed the victim.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but were unable to locate them. They were last seen running northbound on 11th Avenue from East Pike Street.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD homicide detectives will lead the investigation into this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.