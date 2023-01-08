Police searching for suspect after man stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ altercation in Lake City

A man is recovering from multiple stab wounds after he was approached and attacked near Cedar Park on Saturday evening, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just after 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 13300 block of Lake City Way Northwest, where they spoke with the victim.

The man told police he was walking when a woman walked up to him and started screaming. She then stabbed him multiple times in the upper right arm and the chest.

The victim said the altercation was unprovoked, according to police.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but did not locate her.

She is reported to have dark skin and was wearing a gown-style dress, glasses and a mask that covered the lower half of her face, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.