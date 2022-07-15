Police searching for suspect after man, woman found shot at Franklinton shelter

A man and woman were found around 10:55 p.m. Thursday outside a Franklinton shelter. They had both been shot.

A man and a woman were killed Thursday night after being shot outside a Franklinton homeless shelter.

Around 10:55 p.m. Thursday, Columbus police were called to the parking lot of the Van Buren Shelter, located at 595 Van Buren Drive, after a report of a shooting. Officers found a man and a woman lying the parking lot, about 100 yards away from each other.

Paramedics responded and pronounced the two victims dead on the scene.

Police said they were able to interview witnesses and talk with community partners, as well as obtain video from the scene. All of that evidence led to 34-year-old Christopher O. Smith, whose last known address was the streets of Columbus, being charged with two counts of murder.

It is believed that an earlier argument may have led to the shooting. The victims' identities are currently being withheld, pending the notification of their families.

There have been 70 homicides in 2022 so far, a 35% decline from the same time in 2021 — the deadliest year in the city's history Columbus police detectives have identified a suspect, made an arrest or otherwise cleared 38 of those 70 homicides for a closure rate of 54.3%.

According to its website, the Van Buren Shelter is run by the YMCA of Central Ohio and can house up to 800 individuals a night. Thursday night's homicides are not the first shooting deaths to occur on the property.

On July 2, 2021, a 49-year-old man was shot and killed at the shelter after an argument. Eric Jackson, of the West Side, was found shot outside one of the shelter buildings around 5:30 a.m. that morning. Two suspects have been arrested and charged in that shooting.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to call Columbus detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

