Baton Rouge man wanted for attempted second degree murder in Feb. 13 shooting investigation

UPDATE: BALDWIN, La. (KLFY)– A Baton Rouge man has a warrant out for his arrest in the Feb. 13 shooting investigation, according to authorities.

The Baldwin Police Department said Kelvin Markeith Porter Jr. of Baton Rouge is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree murder and one count of illegal discharging of a firearm.

Porter is considered armed and dangerous, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on Porter’s whereabouts is urged to contact BPD at 337-923-4845 or any local police agency.

ORIGINAL: BALDWIN, La. (KLFY)– Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting on Main Street in Baldwin on Mardi Gras.

Baldwin Police Chief Anthony Gibson said the shooting happened Tuesday on Main Street just before 9 p.m. They received multiple calls of shots being fired outside and near a convenience store that was still open for business.

The son of the convenience store owner said his brother was working inside when it happened.

Video footage shows a person jumping out and firing shots into a car parked in front .

“Ain’t no point for this out in the public here. Something could have happened to one of our customers or my dad, or somebody or one of my employees could have gotten hurt,” Bsher Alrubaidi, one of the owner’s son’s, said.

Police said the two people in the vehicle who were shot drove across the road down Lockley Street.

“I’m disappointed and upset,” Gibson said. “We never had this kind of stuff happen like this, not on my watch.”

One of the shooting victims jumped out of the car and ran behind someone’s house. That’s where police found him. The other person remained in the vehicle.

Gibson tells Baldwin residents not to be afraid.

“We want them to have trust in the police department,” Gibson said. “We are going to do our job We will have the prosecuted to the extent.”

Meanwhile back at the convenience store where the shooting occurred in the parking lot.

The owner’s son said it’s bad for business and for the public.

“They need to put those guns down,” Alrubaidi said. “It’s an outrage, what’s happening in a small community like this.”

Gibson said the shooter is not from Baldwin. Police did not reveal the ages of the two who were shot. Possible motives for the incident are still being investigated.

