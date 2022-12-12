Police searching for suspect in North Bend after hit-and-run

Officers with the Snoqualmie Police Department are searching for a man after a suspected hit-and-run and crash in North Bend, according to police.

According to police, a white Ford F-250 was stolen Sunday in Covington, where it was involved in a hit-and-run on Highway 18 and Interstate 90.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver of the truck was described as likely DUI, based on their driving behavior.

The driver of the truck exited I-90 at Exit 27, traveling down Meadowbrook into Snoqualmie and into North Bend, where it eventually crashed in the 9400 block of 384th Avenue Southeast.

The driver then ran from the scene, heading west.

The man is described as a white man in his 50s, who is about 5 feet, five inches tall. He was wearing jeans, a plaid shirt and a hat.

Police said the man would likely be wet and dirty.

If you see someone matching that description, please call 911.