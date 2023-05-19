Police searching for suspect after officer-involved shooting on Mount Washington

Police are searching for a suspect after an officer-involved shooting on Mount Washington on Thursday.

According to Pittsburgh police, detectives were conducting an investigation at a home on Dilworth Street at 4:49 p.m.

While police were in the process of obtaining a search warrant, a known male suspect fled from the home.

A Pittsburgh police officer discharged at least one shot. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

The search for the suspect is ongoing. He is not believed to be injured.

Police did not give a name, photo, or any information about the suspect.

No officers were hurt during the incident and Allegheny County police are investigating the incident due to protocol.

