Police searching for suspect who pistol-whipped store employees while robbing them
Police in Lithonia are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted two store employees during an armed robbery earlier this week.
Officers were called to Jay-Way Supermarket on Swifts Street after a man walked inside the store with a gun around 12:30 p.m.
Both employees who were at the store at the time say the suspect hit them with a handgun before running out of the store. They both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s unclear what the suspect got away from the store with.
Police have not released any details about possible suspects.
