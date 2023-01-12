Police searching for suspect in Plymouth stabbing that left man hospitalized

Plymouth police are searching for a suspect that allegedly stabbed a man in the chest outside a 711 Wednesday night.

Officers arrived at the convenience store on Court Street shortly before 11 p.m. to find a 37-year-old man suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. The man was treated at the scene and transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, who police believe knew the victim, fled the scene prior to the arrival of both officers. Police were not able to locate the suspect.

The suspect’s identity is not known.

Police say the stabbing is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public at this time.

Efforts to locate the suspect are ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW