Police Searching for Suspect Who Punched, Yelled Slurs at Asian Man in NYC

Ryan General
·1 min read

The NYPD is looking for information about a suspect who attacked an Asian man near a playground in the neighborhood of Harlem last month. Authorities released a photo and video clip of the unidentified suspect on Sunday. On Feb. 15, he allegedly pushed a 27-year-old man to the ground before yelling racist remarks at him, reports NY Daily News.

The victim was reportedly attacked at around 10:10 p.m. while he was walking to his car near Fred Samuel Playground on Lenox Ave. at West 139th St. According to the police, the suspect shouted “F---ing Chinese, go back to China” before punching the victim in the face. The suspect then fled the scene and headed east on West 139th Street, reports WLNY. This incident is the latest in a string of attacks against Asians in New York and other parts of the U.S. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Image via NYPD

