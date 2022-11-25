Police searching for suspect in Renton bank robbery

An armed man robbed a Renton bank on Wednesday and police are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

At 12:20 p.m., Renton officers were dispatched to a robbery at the Chase Bank at 17801 108th Ave. SE.

The man displayed a gun during the robbery, but no shots were fired.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man in his 20s who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 210 to 230 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, red pants and black shoes.

Anyone who can help identify the man or has any information about the robbery is asked to call 911 and refer to case #22-12460.