Police searching for suspect after reported sex assault on trail in Matthews

The Matthews Police Department is searching for a suspect after receiving reports about a sexual assault on Club View Lane near the Crestdale Heritage Trail.

Police said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The victim told police that an unknown man approached her while walking on the trail and assaulted her before leaving the scene.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall white male with an athletic build and dark hair.

Police are asking residents in the area with security surveillance systems to please check their footage from midnight on Sunday, September 11, 2022, throughout the morning — Genevieve Curtis (@GenevieveonTV) September 11, 2022

Police said they plan to enhance safety measures in the area, including random and targeted patrols.

Residents in the area with security surveillance systems are asked to check their footage for anything suspicious starting at 12 a.m. Sunday through the morning. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-847-5555.

