Police arrest suspect in shootings of five homeless men in DC and New York City
Police in Washington, D.C. announced they have arrested a suspect in the shootings of five homeless men.
Police in Washington, D.C. announced they have arrested a suspect in the shootings of five homeless men.
There were two separate reports in the West Midlands of women being driven away in vehicles.
Another ace at TPC Sawgrass.
A Ukrainian military base located just 10 miles from the Polish border was hit by Russian bombardment. Russian officials said they were targeting foreign fighters.
Police have released his mugshot and ABC7 News is showing it because police believe he may have victimized more people -- and they want them to report it.
Republican senator makes remark and cites Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at private event to raise funds for Liz Cheney ‘We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,’ said Romney. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock At a private event in Virginia, senior Republican senator Mitt Romney delivered a stark warning about the threat to US democracy in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We are re
Gas prices have reached record highs, hitting $4.331 per gallon on Friday (not adjusted for inflation), with the prospect of going even higher.The big picture: The U.S. is effectively energy independent, but bans on Russian oil exports from the U.S. and other countries will have a knock-on effect in world markets.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“Although the impact [of the ban] on U.S. supply may be limited, prices are soaring b
Rep. Terri Sewell, mentee of the late Rep. John Lewis, said she is not backing down on the voting rights bills that failed to pass the Senate. Sewell announced on the 57th commemoration of Bloody Sunday that she plans to reintroduce the Freedom to Vote Act upon her reelection, reported NBC News. She is currently Alabama’s only Black member of Congress.
Authorities in New York City and Washington, D.C., are searching for a man suspected of targeting sleeping homeless people. He’s believed to have shot at least five men, killing two of them.
San Antonio police clashed with a crowd that gathered after three police officers fatally shot a man they said pulled out a gun while they tried to arrest him. The man was wanted on two felony warrants, including assault of a police officer and possession of a firearm, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. Patrol officers were trying to execute the warrants Monday afternoon when the man fled, he said.
Activists and community members held a rally in Brookhaven, Georgia, to honor the victims of the Georgia mass shooting last year, where eight people – including six Asian women – were killed. Around 200 people reportedly gathered near Brookhaven’s Young Girls Peace Monument, a memorial to the women forced into sexual slavery by Japan during WWII, on Saturday. Organized by Atlanta’s Asian Americans Advancing Justice and the Asian American Advocacy Fund, the rally showcased art, music and poetry to commemorate the eight victims, six of whom were Asian women.
NYPDThe man suspected of stabbing two Museum of Modern Art employees took to social media on Sunday to rant about the attack and the police.“NOTE to catty beeyotches of the world, words are sharper than knives,” Gary Cabana, 60, wrote on his Facebook, adding, “Bipolar is a tough road to hoe. Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde. THEN U get framed ind evicted from MoMA.”Cabana, who is on the run after allegedly attacking the two workers Saturday after his membership was revoked and he was denied entry, wrote t
Halle Berry walked the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards in a sheer corset, and her abs look toned. To stay fit, Halle does MMA and circuit training.
The airline industry is escalating its campaign against a California law that gives pilots and flight attendants who are based there more rest and meal breaks than they are guaranteed under federal regulations. The trade group wants the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a 2021 appeals court ruling which held that California-based flight crews are covered by the state's requirement that workers be free from all job duties for 10 minutes every four hours and for a 30-minute meal break every five hours, even during flights. The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco came in a lawsuit filed by flight attendants for California-based Virgin America, which was bought by Alaska Airlines in 2016 and no longer exists.
The details provide new evidence of the encounter between the two groups, whose leaders played a key role in the breach of the Capitol the following day.
Ernest Tubb Record Shop is closing its doors after a 71-year run on lower Broadway.Why it matters: Ernest Tubb has been a cornerstone of Nashville's country music industry since opening in 1947, but in recent years struggled to fit in with Lower Broad's lurch into bro country, pedal taverns and raging bachelorette parties.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The record shop sold physical copies of country music's most vital records and hosted midnight jambor
Tom Brady’s retirement lasted only 40 days. Brady tweeted the official announcement of his 23rd season in Tampa on March 13, saying there’s ‘unfinished business.’ Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer, Brian Sozzi, and Jared Blikre discuss further details on how this could be a game changer for the NFL business.
Vitali Klitschko said that his city is “under pressure 24 hours” a day from a “non-stop bombing attack” of Russian forces amassed on the Ukrainian capital’s outskirts.
Watch the audition of Dakota Hayden, who judges say is “top 10 material.”
Yahoo Finance Live examines the information surrounding Tom Brady's return to football after a premature retirement, how this affects previous merchandise worth, the outlook on Buccaneers jersey sales, and Brady's Super Bowl prospects.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia may default on its debts in the wake of unprecedented sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, but that would not trigger a global financial crisis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday. Georgieva told CBS's "Face the Nation" program that sanctions imposed by the United States and other democracies were already having a "severe" impact on the Russian economy and would trigger a deep recession there this year. The war and the sanctions would also have significant spillover effects on neighboring countries that depended on Russian energy supplies, and had already resulted in a wave of refugees compared to that seen during World War Two, she said.