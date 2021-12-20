Police searching for suspect in road rage shooting on Cerrillos Road

Dec. 19—Police seek the public's help finding a suspect in a road rage shooting Sunday morning on Cerrillos Road.

A man driving a gray Chevy Equinox sideswiped another vehicle near Ocate Road, said Santa Fe Police Lt. Jose Gonzales.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman, chased the suspect's vehicle, apparently in an effort to get more information, following it to a spot near the Walmart Supercenter on Herrera Drive.

There, the man she'd been pursuing got out of his vehicle and "shot at the victim's vehicle," Gonzales said.

The shot struck the woman, who did not suffer a life-threatening injury and who was hospitalized for treatment, Gonzales said. The suspected shooter fled, according to a news release.

Police interviewed witnesses at the scene, the release states.

Gonzales said any arrest would be on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He urged anyone with information to call the department's dispatch phone number at 505-428-3710.