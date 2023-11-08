Police searching for suspect who robbed North Jacksonville bank

Police are searching for a man in North Jacksonville after robbing a Regions bank.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to 110 Busch Dr. at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, the suspect entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller gave that suspect an unknown amount of cash. He then fled on foot.

A spokesperson for JSO said that nobody was hurt or hostages taken.

The suspect fled into a wooded area. Air and K9 units were not successful in locating him.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

