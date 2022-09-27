Police searching for suspect in shooting death of a man in a Waterbury grocery store parking lot earlier this month

Police are looking to locate a suspect in the shooting death of a Waterbury man in a grocery store parking lot earlier this month, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant charging Gelson Cruz, 22, of Waterbury in connection to the death of Jordan Hill, 26, in a grocery store parking lot on Sept. 13. The warrant charged Cruz with murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal transfer of a pistol or revolver and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police are looking for information on the whereabouts of Cruz and any additional information about the incident, which is still under investigation.

Police responded to Waterbury Hospital on the morning of Sept. 13 for a report of a gunshot victim who had been dropped off at the emergency room. The victim was pronounced dead by hospital staff three minutes before police arrived, police said. The victim was identified as Hill.

Upon investigating the shooting, police found a crime scene in the parking lot of Colonial Grocer at 103 Colonial Avenue. Police said they believe Hill was shot at this location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury Police at 203-574-6941.