Police searching for suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured in Titusville

A man was seriously injured and two women were killed in an early morning shooting in Titusville on Friday.

Police said they responded to the area of Brown Avenue and Tropic Street after witnesses reported hearing gunfire in the area just before 5 a.m.

Friday, June 10, 2202, approx. 5 am TPD respond to shooting near Tropic St. & Brown Ave. 2 adult woman deceased, 1 adult male w/life-threatening injuries. Suspect at large, possibly known to the victims. Scene secure. Active, ongoing, more details will be released. pic.twitter.com/DzDAQJuap7 — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) June 10, 2022

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that three adults had been shot.

Police said two of the victims, both adult women, died at the scene.

See map of area below:

The third victim, an adult man, was flown by helicopter to Holmes Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Investigators said the suspected shooter is still at large and knew his victims.

Neighbors said the area where the shooting took place is known to be a homeless camp.

Police ask anyone with information to call Titusville police at (321) 264-7800 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

